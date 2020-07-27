Jenna Bush Hager Reunites With Hoda Kotb in Today Studio After 4 Months Apart

Let's go, y'all!

After four months of working from home, Jenna Bush Hager returned to the Today show studio and Studio 1A Monday morning for a special reunion with Hoda Kotb and friends.

"It's so good to be back even though we're separated by six feet. It's so good to see you," Jenna shared during the fourth hour of Today. "You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

The morning show host added, "It feels empowering and it also feels kind of weird I have to admit it."