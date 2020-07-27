BREAKING

Save 40% Off Gorgeous Plus Size Fashion at Eloquii's Warehouse Sale

Shop special occasion dresses, work-ready tops and more.

Eloquii's warehouse sale is in full swing, with jaw-dropping deals on clothing in sizes 14 to 28. The sale is ending on July 31, so be sure to shop now. And pro tip: Use the code SALETIME to score an additional discount on the prices you see below.

So ahead, shop our top picks from the Eloquii warehouse sale, from special occasion dresses to work-ready tops.

Puff Sleeve Peplum Top

This peplum top has a cute V-back and comes in six colors. Its puff sleeves are trés chic.

$65
$30
Eloquii

Draped Front Midi Dress in Sun Glazed

We love the flattering drape detail on this midi dress in a canary yellow. It also comes in other hues.

$110
$50
Eloquii

Long Tie Waist Jacket

This tie waist linen jacket cinches you in and comes in a flattering olive hue. It's perfect if you work in a chilly office.

$120
$60
Eloquii

Ruffle Cape Dress in Blush

This ruffle cape dress is perfect for attending a wedding or other special event. Pick from three hues.

$100
$55
Eloquii

Cutout Detail Flutter Sleeve Dress in Cadmium Green

How stunning is the color of this flow-y dress with a cutout detail? Its flutter sleeves and flare skirt are super sweet.

$80
$43
Eloquii

Square Neck Dress in Flame Scarlet

Stun in this stretchy red dress that hugs your curves perfectly. It has a sassy slit in the back.

$90
$30
Eloquii

Dramatic Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress

We love this romantic off-the-shoulder maxi dress made of chiffon jacquard fabric. You can dress it up or down.

$150
$70
Eloquii

Belted Sequin Lace Dress

Shine in this Cinderella-blue sequin dress. We love its pretty bow at the waist.

$170
$80
Eloquii

Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress with Slits

How sweet is the floral print on this maxi dress? Plus, check out that slit.

$145
$80
Eloquii

Smocked Dress with Puff Sleeves

How chic are the puff sleeves on this dress? We also love its smocked body.

$120
$60
Eloquii

Puff Sleeve Tulip Hem Dress

Between the tulip hem and knot detail, we're obsessed with this dress. It comes in several shades.

$120
$60
Eloquii

