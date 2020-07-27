BREAKING

Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to Daughter Bobbi Kristina on the 5th Anniversary of Her Death

Bobby Brown honored his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and shared what he believes was a sign from her on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Bobby Brown remembers his "little girl" today and always. 

On Sunday, the star took to social media to pay tribute to his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, on the five year anniversary of her death. As fans sadly recall, the only child of Brown and Whitney Houston died on July 26, 2015 at a hospice center in Atlanta. The news came six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home on the morning of Jan. 31. The young star remained in a coma until her death. The aspiring singer was 22 years old and passed away three years after her famous mother

"There's no way to explain how I feel," Bobby wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bobbi Kristina as a child. "I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

The Grammy winner later shared a photo of a bird, writing, "My daughter came to see me today in the form of a dove."

A fan commented back, "Yes she did. She was letting u know she was okay."

Over the years, Brown has paid tribute on social media to his only child with Houston. In March 2019, he commemorated what would have been Bobbi Kristina's 26th birthday. 

"Happy birthday baby girl," he wrote at the time. "Your smile lives on forever."

The New Edition performer has gone on to welcome three children with his wife, Alicia Etheredge: daughters Bodhi and Hendrix and son Cassius. He s a father to seven children in total. 

"I'm happy now," he told Robin Roberts in 2016, ahead of the birth of Hendrix. "I have a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, a beautiful chance to do something else great."

