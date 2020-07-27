Kenneth and Armando Struggle With PDA in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sneak Peek

Kenneth and Armando are finally reunited, but there's a hard road ahead for these lovebirds.
On last week's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenneth made is way from Florida to Mexico to live with Armando, and both men couldn't have been happier.
"You made my dream come true," Armando said.
"You made mine," Kenneth replied.
Now, in a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, the couple has to deal with a few realities. Armando, 31, is newly out of the closet while Kenneth, 57, has been out for most of his life. Armando's not prepared to show PDA on the street in Mexico, while Kenneth wants to hold his boyfriend's hand as they take a walk.
"No, not here," Armando says to hand holding, and to kissing he says, "Not right now."
"I know from my past visits to Mexico to see Armando, he does not like any kind of PDA. But I moved here. This is our life now," Kenneth says in a confessional. "I know I'm planning on asking him very soon to marry me, and I would think he would be farther along than what he is."
Armando explains that he still needs some time.
"Kenny can be pushy. He's been out since he was 19 years old, and he's much older than me," he says in a confessional. "It's not fair for him to expect me to be as out as he is, because I haven't been out that long."
Kenneth "doesn't give a s--t, to be honest" if people in Mexico judge them, but Armando's concern goes beyond just judgment.
"I have to admit that I am worried about our safety as a gay couple," he confesses. "Our culture is very macho-centric, and people in Mexico are still very homophobic. You just don't know when someone could hurt you, and I'm afraid that we might get hurt."
Kenneth and Armando are not alone in their struggles on this week's episode of The Other Way.
Tonight, Melyza doesn't exactly welcome Tim to Colombia with open arms, while Ari's mom goes on the offensive, Brittany and Yazan turn to an ally for help, and Deavan gets tired of Jihoon's lies and presses him for the truth.
The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. on TLC.