The Kissing Booth 3 Is Coming to Netflix in 2021: Everything We Know

Love The Kissing Booth? Well, you're in luck.

Just days after Netflix released the sequel to the hit rom-com, fans learned a third movie is already on the way. That's right! The stars—including Joey King, Joel Courtney, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Meganne Young—broke the big news during the film's virtual fan fest over the weekend.

During the chat, Courtney told fans the cast already finished filming the movie and that they actually shot the second and third films at the same time.

"It was the hardest secret to keep ever!" King said.

They also revealed that Vince Marcello returned to direct the third movie. However, he wasn't the only one to revisit the storyline. The co-stars confirmed King, Courtney, Richardson-Sellers, Zakhar Perez, Young, Molly Ringwald and Jacob Elordi all came back, too.

So, what can fans expect from the third film? According to Deadline, the third movie takes place during the summer before King's character Elle Evans heads off to college. She has a big decision to make, too. Per the publication, Elle has been accepted into Harvard, where boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi) studies, and Berkeley, where BFF Lee Flynn (Courtney) is going. While fans will just have to wait and see which choice she makes, a sneak peek shows Elle ignoring a call from Harvard's Admissions Office.