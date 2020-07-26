Singer Tove Lo Marries Charlie Twaddle in Surprise Wedding

The wedding bells have rung!
Tove Lo shared the special and sweet news that she's officially married. That's right, the "Habits" singer tied the knot in a secret ceremony to her longtime love, Charlie Twaddle.
The 32-year-old star made the marriage announcement on Instagram Stories with a candid selfie. "Oops," she cheekily wrote on Saturday night, alongside a photo of her and her husband showing off their wedding bands.
Moreover, Tove Lo gave her 1.8 million followers a glimpse at her bridal gown. Her white dress featured a scalloped lace neckline, intricate embroidery and delicate sleeves. She accessorized with drop earrings, a jewel-adorned headband and a Victorian-style necklace that had a massive crystal dangling in the center.
As for the groom? Charlie matched his wife with a vintage-inspired look. He donned a baby blue suit that had he paired with a matching bow-tie and white ruffled button-down shirt.
The happy couple has yet to share any other details about their big day. But from the looks of their photo on Instagram Stories, it's safe to assume they had one unforgettable ceremony.
Last month, the songstress called Charlie the "love of my life" in a sweet birthday post.
Around this time last year, Tove Lo also gushed over Charlie in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a collage of photos of them together.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life," she wrote in June 2019. "No one makes me laugh more than you and I feel so lucky I get to create with you and see the world together."
She added, "I love your massive head and your big smile, and you're the most generous, loving human (with a hint of weirdness which matches my sprinkle of crazy). You're my person. Jag älskar dig Charlie I hope you have the best birthday!!.. though I'm sitting next to you waiting on a delayed flight lol."
Congrats to the newlyweds!