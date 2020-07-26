See All Your Favorite Stars Taking over 2020's Virtual Comic-Con

This year, everyone scored a ticket to Comic-Con.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wildly popular event decided to switch things up in 2020 with virtual panels, interviews and more. Thus, Comic-Con@Home was born.

"Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on," spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement in June, after organizers the annual event would be done virtually. "With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture."

Despite this year's circumstances, that doesn't mean fans haven't enjoyed learning about what's to come in movies, television and pop culture. Plus, some of our favorite celebrities joined in on the fun to discuss their upcoming projects or to simply catch up and chat with their cast.

Those participating in this year's panels? Maisie Williams, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Charlie Heaton and so many others.