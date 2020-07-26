Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosPhotos

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Looks Completely Unrecognizable With New Buzzcut

The Netflix star flipped the script and gave himself a makeover. See his new buzzcut!

By Alyssa Morin Jul 26, 2020 7:57 PMTags
HairCelebritiesStyle Collective HairQueer EyeTransformation

Antoni Porowski has flipped the script and given himself a major makeover.

On Sunday, the Queer Eye star dropped jaws and turned heads after debuting an epic hair transformation on Instagram. The food expert and cookbook author longer has his pompadour hairstyle and, instead, showed off his new buzzcut!

"number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3," Antoni captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of his new 'do.

It didn't take long for the Netflix star's 4.5 million followers to react to his buzzcut, including some of his Queer Eye castmates. "Took me a second to figure out who this was," Bobby Berk commented. "YES BUZZ-CUT," Tan France replied.

One fan wrote, "I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR BUZCUT [sic] BUFF ANTONI! WERK IT HUNNY."

Many fans also pointed out Antoni's toned and muscular arms, which were on full display since he donned a sleeveless black-and-white jersey.

photos
Inside the Love Lives of Queer Eye's Fab Five

"I see you, Arms," one follower responded. "Those arms are *chefs kiss*," another added.

To see Antoni's fabulous buzzcut and his buff body, scroll through our gallery below! Plus, see what kind of major transformations other celebrities have done in the last few months.

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift's Love Story Reached Its Happily Ever After

2
Update!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

3

Naya Rivera's Sister Shares Special Tribute 2 Weeks After Star's Death

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Twitter
Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Twitter
Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Instagram
Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

See the full list of celebrity transformations here.

Trending Stories

1

How Taylor Swift's Love Story Reached Its Happily Ever After

2
Update!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

3

Olivia de Havilland, Golden Age of Cinema Star, Dead at 104

4

Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian On Twitter

5

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week