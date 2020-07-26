Olivia de Havilland, Golden Age of Cinema Star and Trailblazer, Dead at 104

Hollywood has lost a legend.
Olivia de Havilland has died, E! News has learned. The legendary star, who rose to fame in the Golden Age of Cinema and changed the Hollywood system forever, passed away on Saturday, July 26, at the age of 104.
A rep for the actress told E! News she died "peacefully from natural causes at her residence in Paris, France."
Olivia's Hollywood career is straight out of a movie itself. Her rep notes that after making her debut in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, she was signed to a contract with Warner Bros. That deal would make her a household name, as she starred in countless films that spanned over six decades.
Some of her most notable films include Gone With the Wind, Captain Blood, The Heiress, The Adventures of Robin Hood and so many others.
In 1946, she won her first Academy Award for the category Best Actress in a Leading Role for To Each His Own. In 1949, she took home the same Oscar award for The Heiress.
The actress also earned a Golden Globe Award and Emmy nomination for her role in Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna in 1986.
Along with her acclaimed acting career, Olivia is also known for changing the Hollywood system in the Golden Age of Cinema. In 1944, the actress audaciously sued Warner Bros. and ended up winning her case, which allowed other stars to be free of their studio contracts.
Her trailblazing lawsuit drastically shifted the Hollywood system, which created a more level-playing field between studios and actors.
A rep for the actress told E! News, "Funeral arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cathedral in Paris."