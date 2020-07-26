Naya Rivera's Sister Shares Touching Tribute 2 Weeks After Star's Death

Naya Rivera's sister is breaking her silence.
On Saturday, July 25, Nickayla Rivera took to Instagram and Twitter to share a special tribute to the Glee alum, who was tragically confirmed dead by authorities nearly two weeks ago.
"Sister," Nickayla began her caption, alongside a throwback image of her and the late actress. "There are no words to describe my love for you. Side-by-side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."
"I've never known a life without you in it [and] still can't imagine it," Nickayla continued her post. "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young."
"My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity [and] miss you every second of my life," she closed.
Nickayla's moving tribute to her older sister came hours after Naya's ex-husband and the father of her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, spoke out about her death.
"This is so unfair... there's [sic] not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Ryan Dorsey began his post. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."
"I don't know what to say...," he continued. "I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. Life is all about good times and bad times, but with Josey, it makes the bad a little less so because part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."
Ryan thanked everyone for their overwhelming support and love during this time.
"I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything," he closed. "There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."
On Monday, July 13, the Glee alum was confirmed dead by authorities five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in California. The following day, the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined Naya's cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death was confirmed an accident.
On Wednesday, July 8, Naya and her 4-year-old son took an afternoon trip to the man-made lake, however, her son was found alone on the pontoon boat that Naya rented that day. Law enforcement reassured the public that the toddler was discovered "unharmed."