Naya Rivera's Sister Shares Touching Tribute 2 Weeks After Star's Death

Naya Rivera's sister is breaking her silence.

On Saturday, July 25, Nickayla Rivera took to Instagram and Twitter to share a special tribute to the Glee alum, who was tragically confirmed dead by authorities nearly two weeks ago.

"Sister," Nickayla began her caption, alongside a throwback image of her and the late actress. "There are no words to describe my love for you. Side-by-side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."

"I've never known a life without you in it [and] still can't imagine it," Nickayla continued her post. "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young."