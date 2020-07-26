Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Engaged

Tarek El Moussa is officially off the market!

The Flip or Flop star is engaged to Heather Rae Young.

"The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" Heather shared on Instagram early Sunday morning. Tarek added, "She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName."

According to Instagram, the proposal happened at Descanso Beach Club near Catalina Island, Calif. And yes, this was the weekend the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Tarek and Heather, who is a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset, first sparked romance rumors in July 2019. A source told E! News their romance was "nothing serious" at the time, but Tarek quickly revealed he had fallen head over heels for his new girlfriend.

"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," the HGTV personality shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "We have so many things in common. She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

After Tarek's divorce from co-star Christina Anstead played out so publicly, the 38-year-old said he'd resigned to staying single. But as he explained to us, his mindset changed once Heather came into his life.