Kathie Lee Gifford Honors "Precious Friend" Regis Philbin Following His Death

Kathie Lee Gifford is remembering her "precious friend" Regis Philbin.
On Saturday afternoon, E! News learned the legendary television host died at the age of 88.
"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the Philbin Family said in a statement to E! News.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the family statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
Following the news of the legendary TV personality's death, Kathie Lee took to social media to pay a special tribute to her longtime co-host and close friend.
"There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis," Kathie began her Instagram message. "I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day."
"I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he's making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace," she continued.
In closing, she wrote, "I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."
In 1988, Regis began co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. After 15 years, Kathie Lee decided to depart the show. However, the show would go on and later become Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa.
Kelly also paid tribute to Regis with a heartwarming tribute.
"We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years," she wrote. "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."
Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Saget, Hoda Kotb, Chris Harrison and other celebrities honored Regis and expressed heartache over his loss.
At this time it's unclear if a public memorial service will be held in Regis' honor.