Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Hollywood has lost a star.
Regis Philbin has sadly died, People confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon. The legendary television host passed away on Friday, July 24, at the age of 88.
"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement shared with the publication.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the family's statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
Fans first fell in love with Regis when he co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, in 1988.
The two co-hosted the daytime show for decades, but after 15 years, Kathie Lee decided to move on.
In 2001, the live show re-branded as Live! with Regis and Kelly. Regis co-hosted with actress Kelly Ripa until he finally decided to depart in 2011.
Regis was also known as the host for the insanely popular game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He also hosted the first season of America's Got Talent and served as a recurring co-host on Rachael Ray's show, among countless others.
Throughout his decades-long career, the television host won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host for Live! in 2001 and in 2011. He also earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
In 2008, he earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards.
At this time it's unclear if a public memorial service will be held in his honor. E! News has reached out to the late host's representatives for comment, and has yet to receive a response.