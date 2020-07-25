Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Gives Hand Sanitizer to Opponent During Game

Anthony Rizzo's commitment to cleanliness is a home run.
The Chicago Cubs first baseman is taking all the necessary precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, MLB kicked off its season with one unforgettable game. The Cubs played against the Milwaukee Brewers, and there was one moment that perfectly summed up 2020.
In the third inning, Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a line-drive single that landed him on first base. Shortly after being safe on the mound, Antony kindly offered Orlando hand sanitizer to which he accepted. The two opponents smiled and laughed off the interaction.
Naturally, baseball fans couldn't get enough of the moment. "Anthony Rizzo making sure everyone staying clean out there," the Starting 9 Twitter account wrote. "This is baseball in 2020," Cubs Live shared.
"Orlando Arcia records the first hit of 2020 for the Crew. Anthony Rizzo offers him hand sanitizer. Sportsmanship! #2020," Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert posted.
Of his decision to give out hand sanitizer, Anthony told ESPN's Jesse Rogers, "Just sitting around with some of my friends, joking around, 'First guy that gets on, I'm going to give him some hand sanitizer.' We're playing in unusual circumstances."
"I like to have fun, joke around and keep it loose," he continued. "We have a lot of respect for the Brewers. It was just one of those things."
The Cubs' first baseman said he was "surprised the cameras got it."
As for the Brewers shortstop, he told ESPN Anthony's gesture was unexpected. "It was a first for me too," Orlando explained, through an interpreter. "It surprised me too. I wasn't prepared. I didn't think he would actually do that."
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game shutout on Opening Day. Orlando was the only Brewers player to reach first base and receive hand sanitizer from Anthony.