Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Gives Hand Sanitizer to Opponent During Game

Anthony Rizzo's commitment to cleanliness is a home run.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman is taking all the necessary precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, MLB kicked off its season with one unforgettable game. The Cubs played against the Milwaukee Brewers, and there was one moment that perfectly summed up 2020.

In the third inning, Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a line-drive single that landed him on first base. Shortly after being safe on the mound, Antony kindly offered Orlando hand sanitizer to which he accepted. The two opponents smiled and laughed off the interaction.

Naturally, baseball fans couldn't get enough of the moment. "Anthony Rizzo making sure everyone staying clean out there," the Starting 9 Twitter account wrote. "This is baseball in 2020," Cubs Live shared.

"Orlando Arcia records the first hit of 2020 for the Crew. Anthony Rizzo offers him hand sanitizer. Sportsmanship! #2020," Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert posted.