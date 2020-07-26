How Food TV Has Become the Easiest Vacation to Take Without Ever Leaving Your Couch

Real talk: The need to get up and go is bordering on desperate.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our ability to travel either domestically or abroad, we remain a nation of Rapunzels, cloistered in the safety of our homes as cases continue to rise. With no end to our present predicament in sight just yet, the prospect of taking a vacation or even just enjoying a nice meal inside a restaurant shrinks further and further out of reach.

In the face of all of this, what are those of us ravenous for a good roam to do? Turn on the TV, of course.

The proliferation of the food travelogue show over the last few years has become something of a godsend in these trying times, offering an opportunity to take a virtual holiday from the comfort of our own couches. These shows, which often involve a chef or TV personality visiting some far-flung locale to seek out the culinary delights within its borders, are a potent reminder of all that the world has to offer, satisfying the urge to explore as much as possible until we can resume the real thing.