Score Up to 75% Off on Jewelry at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is in full swing, with an extra 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% off.
We've found some awesome jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to Alex and Ani at a great discount that you won't want to miss from the sale. Shop them below, and be sure to note that these pieces are final sale!
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Thin Love Knot Ring
We love this delicate ring with a petite knot. It's made of sterling silver.
Alex and Ani Charm Expandable Wire Bracelet
This expandable wire bangle made of recycled brass has a sweet tree charm on it.
Nordstrom Rack CZ Emerald Cut Rings Set of Two
Stack these gold-tone and silver-tone rings for a layered look.
Kendra Scott Tinley 14K Rose Gold Plated Ivory Mother-of-Pearl CZ Teardrop Earrings
How special are these rose gold teardrop earrings? They're made with ivory mother-of-pearl and are perfect for a special event.
Kendra Scott Airella Necklace
How cool is this gold-plated necklace? It has small gems between its disks.
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Plated Stone Stretch Bracelet with Carpe Diem Charm
Seize the day in this stone bracelet with 14 karat gold-plated accents. We love the combination of the beads with the gold.
Nordstrom Rack Marquis Circle Ring
Make a statement at an affordable price-point in this gold-tone ring.
Panacea Pearl & Circle Pendant Necklace
How unique is this circle necklace with a pear pendant? It has a gold-plated chain.
Gorjana Crystal Lined 41mm Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings are totally on trend and these are unique thanks to their crystals. They're made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.
Dogeared Dream of Love Triangle Charm Necklace
We love this delicate gold-tone charm necklace. It's great for gifting.
Sterling Forever 14 Karat Gold Plated Sterling Silver Engraved Disk Bolo Bracelet
Embrace Western style with this 14 karat gold-plated disk bracelet. We're obsessed.
Up next, the sale's best beauty deals. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!