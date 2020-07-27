Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg Shares Her bareMinerals Beauty Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Like you, Arielle Vandenberg knows there are a lot of clean beauty brands out on the market.
But from the moment she started exploring skincare and makeup, the Love Island host fell in love with bareMinerals.
"I've been a fan of bareMinerals since high school. My mom bought me the Original Loose Foundation and I was hooked!" Arielle shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm still such a bareMinerals enthusiast, given their dedication to clean beauty that really works!"
So perhaps it's only fitting that Arielle partnered with the brand on their SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb collection that helps your skin look stronger and younger. See the items that stand out above the rest below.
SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Serum
"For the daytime, I opt for the bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Serum to keep my skin soft and glowy," Arielle shared with us. "I love a glow!"
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation
It's the iconic mineral makeup that started the clean beauty revolution in 1995! Arielle grew up with this foundation made up of five clean mineral ingredients. "I need to feel confident in the products I'm using, and that they aren't detrimental to my skin's health," Arielle shared with us when describing the importance of clean beauty.
SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Night Treatment
"I am ALL about moisture," Arielle confessed. "I love the bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Night Treatment because I can apply it at night and wake up with my skin still moisturized, and maybe looking a little younger, I hope!
bareMinerals Gen Nude Lip Liner
Ever wonder why Arielle's lips look so fab on and off camera? She swears by this lip liner that can be worn over or under lipstick to flatter every nude look and finish.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Gel Moisturizer
Arielle named this clean, multitasking tinted moisturizer as one of her favorites from the beauty brand. The product combines hydrating skincare benefits with naturally radiant, sheer, buildable coverage and SPF 30.
