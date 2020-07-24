Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato is celebrating her "miracle day" and all that she's been gifted in life.

This Friday marks two years since the singer was rushed to the hospital for an accidental overdose in July 2018. She spent two weeks in the hospital, after which she completed three months of treatment at a mental health facility.

In a message posted to her Instagram, Demi describes it as being a "terrible" experience, but says she's grateful for the doctors at Cedars Sinai who "saved" her life.

Demi shares, "My life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

The 27-year-old is now sober and has worked to overcome her eating disorder.

"I never thought this feeling was possible," she continues.