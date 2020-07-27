Below Deck Med Preview: Captain Sandy Loses It Over a Plate of Nachos!

A client dinner on tonight's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean is shaping up to be disastrous!
E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the supersized episode, and once fans of the Bravo show spot what it is that's making Captain Sandy Yawn so angry, they're sure to be reminded of a very similar dinnertime fiasco.
In the clip, Captain Sandy is casually chatting with a group of on-board guests at what's supposed to be a "Vegas-themed" dinner, but it doesn't take long for her to realize the table is filled with dishes that don't exactly scream "fine dining."
Yawn asks the clients for their opinion, and one responds, "It was good, but..." while another points out that it was "too much" fried food.
Then, she sees it: a plate of disheveled nachos.
"What is that?" Yawn asks over and over again as chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier descends into the kitchen, uttering, "Jesus f--king Christ, Sandy," under her breath.
As Below Deck Med fans recall, it was Hannah who once refused to serve that same dish, telling season four Chef Mila Kolomeitseva that the plate of chips, cheese and salsa she prepared was "disgusting."
But now, it's Captain Sandy who's disgusted.
"This is really, really not good," Hannah says in a confessional. "I definitely think I'm gonna need some therapy after this season. And some Xanax and Valium—basically anything I can get my hands on."
Back at the dinner table, the clients are trying to reassure Yawn that everything's okay.
"It's still tasty Captain Sandy!" one says.
Regardless, she issues an apology. They accept, and though it was likely meant to be a positive comment, one of the clients compares the dinner to "a kid's birthday party."
"This is never served on a table to a client on a super yacht," Captain Sandy says in a confessional. "In a million years. Ever."
To find out what happens, you'll have to catch the all-new, supersized episode tonight!
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)