The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Brandy and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Who knew when this week started out that we'd be ending it getting lost in a new Taylor Swift album? Not us. But, these days, we'll take all the good surprises we can get. And, boy, is folklore full of them.

Of course, Swift's stealth LP isn't the only new release out there this week. No, as always, music lovers have more to wade through than is humanly possible. That's where we come in. We've listened to (nearly) everything new under the sun and returned with our picks for the best of the week's best.