Why Blake Shelton Says Becoming a Parent to Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids Has Been "Scary"

Blake Shelton has candidly opened up about the responsibility that has come from his years-long romance with Gwen Stefani.
It's no secret to fans that the country crooner and world-famous songstress have become one of Hollywood's most famous pairings since going public with their relationship in late 2015. Over the years, the two have forged a life together, starred on The Voice together, made music together and helped each other raise Stefani's three sons—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6—from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
During a Today interview about his new joint single, "Happy Anywhere," and his quarantine life with Stefani and the kids, Shelton was asked about the sweet Father's Day tribute Stefani shared on social media.
The songstress captioned the photo post, "Happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G K Z A gx."
Reflecting on the social media shout-out from Stefani, Shelton told Hoda Kotb, "That's a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson [Daly] can tell you, Hoda."
As for all of Shelton's newfound quality time at home with Stefani and the youngsters amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star has been enjoying all the benefits of getting to be home in Oklahoma right now, including growing a garden and actually being there for blackberry season.
"Pretty much this year," he said, "we've been doing things that I've wished I had time to do for the last 20 years."
