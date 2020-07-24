Ciara Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

And a baby makes five!

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Win! The singer—who is also the proud mother of Sienna Princess, 3, and Future Zahir, 6—shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, July 24.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," Ciara wrote along with a video of the couple's baby boy, adding the date of birth as July 23. "8lbs 1 oz."

Ciara and Wilson announced they were expecting a son back in April with an adorable gender reveal video. In it, the "Level Up" singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback fired confetti cannons that were filled with blue confetti into the sky as their kiddos eagerly watched. After making the reveal, the family of four couldn't contain their excitement and celebrated with lots of hugs and dancing.

Nearly four months prior, Ciara shocked fans with her pregnancy announcement. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her baby bump, captioning the snapshot, "Number 3." She then proudly showed off her growing bump at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in a stunning sheer metallic dress.