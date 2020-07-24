Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosPhotos

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Third Child

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have not yet publicly shared the name of their third daughter, Taylor Swift may have just revealed the little one's moniker on her new song, "Betty."

With a new Taylor Swift album out, fans are dissecting every new song—and there are a few lyrics they just can't shake off. 

At midnight, the Grammy-winning songstress dropped her eighth studio album, folklore, after making the surprise announcement of a new record just hours earlier. Now, as devoted Swifties comb through Swift's newest set of 16 tracks, they believe some not-so-subtle secrets lie within them. 

One of them is possibly the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's third child. As fans may recall, the couple welcomed their third daughter last year, though have yet to share the little one's name publicly. According to fan theories shared online, that mystery name may in fact be a track title on Swift's new album—specifically track 14, "betty."

However, it's not just simply that the track title is a name that has fans connecting the dots. In the song, Swift also uses the names James and Inez, which are coincidentally the monikers of Lively and Reynold's first two daughters. 

"I need to know if Betty is @blakelively and @VancityReynolds 3rd child. It can't be a coincidence that James and Inez are lyrics in the same song. I love Blake and I need to know @taylorswift13," one fan summarized in a tweet.

Another echoed, "Did Taylor just confirm @blakelively & @RyanReynolds third child's name?? She used, Inez, James, and BETTY?? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #Folklore Someone confirm pleaseeeee."

While E! News has reached out to the couple's rep and Swift's rep for comment on the speculation sprouting on Twitter, it wouldn't be entirely random for Swift to leave such an Easter egg considering her friendship with the Hollywood stars. 

It also wouldn't be the first time the couple's kids have played a role in Swift's music. In 2018, their firstborn, James, was credited on the track "Gorgeous" as the baby intro voice.

Though the parents of three have not publicly weighed in on the theory, Reynolds did give Swift's new album a shout-out on his Instagram Story. Perhaps he's listening as a proud dad. 

