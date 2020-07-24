Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard's Hilarious Response to 7-Year-Old Daughter's Sex Question

Kids really do say the darnedest things—just ask Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
As the famous parents of daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, the two stars have heard some interesting things come out of their youngsters' mouths. While appearing remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the Good Place actress shared a recent quote from her firstborn that spurred an equally hilarious response from Shepard.
Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there hasn't been a surplus of alone time for the married pair of six years. "We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," the actress recalled to Colbert. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the streets. There's a great hike near our house.'"
"And on our way out the door," Bell continued, "my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"
"It caught us by surprise," she added. "We've talked to her about what sex is, but she's never, we've never talked about us doing it."
Luckily, Shepard was fast with a clever reply.
"Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."
In a March interview on the Motherly Podcast, Bell shared her outlook on having the sex talk with her kids.
"I do feel strongly about that...There is nothing wrong with knowing how the penis works and how the vagina works," the actress said at the time.
"I just don't understand the American shame in that. In fact, I think it equips them to understand pregnancy way better. The agency they have over their bodies to say, 'Oh yeah, this is how it works...Daddy has a penis, mommy has a vagina. Here's how it works. And here's the part of daddy's DNA and the part of mommy's DNA that grows you like a seed.'"
"And by the way," she noted, "they're so bored by the second sentence."