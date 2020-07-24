Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Lyrics Decoded: Love, Loss and a "Mad Woman"

Taylor Swift's eighth studio album has arrived!

That's right, the superstar singer dropped Folklore at midnight on Friday, July 24. This album marks Swift's first entry into the alternative genre, as her previous albums were categorized as pop or country. Ahead of its release, Swift described Folklore as "wistful and full of escapism" as well as "sad, beautiful, tragic." Swift also said it's "like a photo album full of imagery, and all the stories behind that imagery."

Sharing more insight into the album, the Grammy winner told fans, "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down."

On this album, Swift collaborated with Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff, whom she called her "musical heroes."