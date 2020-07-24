Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosPhotos

Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2020

This year's Comic-Con may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 24, 2020 1:15 AMTags
MoviesTVTrailersComic-ConCelebrities
Related: "Thor" & More: A Look Back at Comic-Con 2010

Ready, set, Comic-Con@Home!

This year's pop culture extravaganza may look a bit different, but Hollywood's biggest stars are still on hand to premiere the first-looks at their latest projects. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Comic-Con is broadcasting virtually for the first time in its 50-year history. Instead of convening in San Diego, panels will stream online—and at no cost to viewers at home! 

From The New Mutants, to His Dark Materials and so many more, we're rounding up all the Comic-Con trailers and sneak peeks you won't want to miss. 

Check out our handy-dandy guide to Comic-Con 2020 right here, and watch every new movie and TV trailer below: 

photos
Look Back at These Marvel Stars' Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

The New Mutants

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020 (In theaters)

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Home Burglarized

2

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe's Wife Taught Her How to Give a Blow Job

3

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

His Dark Materials, Season 2

Release date: Fall 2020 (HBO)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Release date:  Sept. 1, 2020 (On Demand & in theaters)

Truth Seekers

Release date: Fall 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

Utopia

Release date: TBA (Amazon Prime Video)

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Home Burglarized

2

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe's Wife Taught Her How to Give a Blow Job

3

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

4

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

5

Your Guide to Comic-Con at-Home Is Right Here