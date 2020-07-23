All the Details on Demi Lovato's Proposal From Her "Perfect Match" Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is ready to spend the rest of her life with Max Ehrich, who E! sources describe as the "perfect match" for the pop star.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on Wednesday night, following a romantic proposal on the beach. And though the engagement came as a surprise to many of Demi's fans, a source tells E! News the singer knew that it was only a matter of time before her boo popped the question. "Demi had a feeling it was coming, she just didn't know exactly when," the insider shares.

That suspicion, the source says, is partly because the two started talking about a potential engagement on day one. The source explains, "They both always knew they were each other's perfect match. Demi has been in love with Max since the second they went on their first date. They have been inseparable since."

A second source agrees, adding, "They had a very deep connection from the moment they met that was different and unlike anything they had ever felt before... They just click on every level. When you know you know and this is one of those cases."