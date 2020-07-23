Kevin Hart on Playing a "Scrappy Action Star" in New Series Die Hart

A new type of action star.
A career pivot may be in order for Kevin Hart, since, according to him, he's much better suited for action than comedy!
By Kevin's own admission, and despite the fact that he's already starred in a few action flicks, he doesn't exactly possess the typical traits of an action hero. However, his new Quibi show Die Hart pretty much personifies the genre.
In the series, which also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin play a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action-movie role of a lifetime. The actor discussed the role in an exclusive conversation with E! host Lilliana Vazquez, which you can watch in the above clip!
"As an action star that has all of the tools to be exactly what you would expect to see..." Kevan said in the video before telling the Pop of the Morning host what exactly those tools are, starting with "a deep voice."
"You know, they feel like action stars need this crazy tone and I don't have that," Kevin said. "But I'm still able to come across with the action stuff."
Another important qualifier? The ability to engage in "hand-to-hand combat."
"I'm more of an on-the-spot, fly kinda guy. Always have been," the 41-year-old comedian explained. "Feisty, scrappy!"
"A scrappy action star—haven't really seen a lot of those!" he added.
"Last and not least, probably speed," Kevin continued. "And I'll tell you something, I'm not that fast. I'm very slow."
When Nathalie gets her chance to talk about her action abilities, she ever so subtly points out that Kevin can't relate to having one of her strengths: "I think I am, generally in the action space, I've been much more kind of an intellectual mind—which, you know, is something that I specifically bring to the table."
Watch the complete interview in the above clip!