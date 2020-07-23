Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Talks Long-Awaited Season 4: "More Wynonna-y Than Ever"

It's been a long two years, but finally, Wynonna Earp is back.

The demon hunter and her various supernatural pals return to Syfy this Sunday, July 26, and there's a whole lot to discuss before they do. Season three ended in September 2018 with some major bombshells: the Earp curse, which forces the heirs of Wyatt Earp to fight his demon enemies all over again, is now broken, leaving Wynonna's (Melanie Scrofano) purpose in life unknown. Her demon-killing gun Peacekeeper is gone, her half-sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) found out that her real father was an angel and then got sucked into the Garden of Eden along with vampire Doc (Tim Rozon). Meanwhile, everyone else Wynonna knows has completely disappeared, leaving pretty much everything a question mark.

Then, as season four was supposed to be preparing for production, reported financial issues with the production company IDW meant the show was suddenly in danger of cancellation. Fans rallied together to launch a campaign to save the show, which even included buying billboards in Times Square, and finally a deal was reached a few months later, allowing production to resume.

Six episodes of season four were filmed before COVID-19 hit, and everybody had to go home, unsure if they'd get to finish out the season.