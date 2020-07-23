TikTok’s Loren Gray Plays Coy on the Inspiration Behind Her New Love Song

A star on the rise!

Loren Gray found fame on TikTok when it was still being billed as "Musical.ly" in 2015, and since then, she's signed a record deal, collaborated with the likes of Halsey, Jason Derulo and Saweetie, released a number of singles and even appeared in a music video by none other than Taylor Swift.

She starred in Taylor's video for the hit song "The Man," delivering an eye roll that's become so iconic she recreated it for E!'s Scott Tweedie during his Instagram Live series HappE! Hour.

"I did it like ten times and they just picked the best one," Loren admitted.

Perhaps one day, Taylor could join Loren for one of her music videos?

"I doubt it, but that'd be cool!" the 18-year-old told Scott, explaining that if that did ever happen, she wouldn't even tell Tay what to do. "If Taylor Swift was in my music video, I would just leave it to her. Like, just do whatever—you're Taylor Swift. Just be in it!"