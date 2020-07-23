Kanye West Steps Out for Shopping Trip After Receiving Support in Wyoming

Kanye West has been spotted in Wyoming after making headlines for his recent Twitter posts.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rapper stepped out with close friend Damon Dash for some errands in the city of Kody. According to an eyewitness, Kanye visited a bank and a nearby Walmart where he picked up backpacks and kids clothing.

"Kanye seemed to enjoy the shopping experience," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He talked to Damon throughout and was accompanied by him right through the trip."

The source says nobody recognized Kanye partly because the rapper and fellow shoppers were wearing masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He would later remove the face covering outside as he sported a bright blue sweatshirt, ripped denim jeans and a pair of Yeezy shoes.

Wednesday's sighting comes after E! News learned that Kanye's team has been by his side as he prepares to release a new album this coming Friday.