How Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Became Close Friends

Of course, David Dobrik had something to do with Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's friendship.

Earlier this week, the TikTok superstar (born Addison Easterling) stopped by The Tom Ward Show and revealed the origins behind her newfound friendship with the oldest Kardashian sister.

According to the 19-year-old social media maven, David was the one who first introduced her to Kourtney and her son Mason Disick.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison explained. "We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

David, who is known for surprising fans and loved ones with money, cars and more, has interacted with the Kardashian-Jenner family on many occasions. Both Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have had cameos on David's YouTube channel, which has 18 million followers.

Back in January, Kourtney enlisted the help of David to launch her son's TikTok account.

"I'm here with Mason, I'm gonna teach him how to TikTok," David noted in one video.