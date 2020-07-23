Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face

Maren Morris has a few words for mommy shamers.

The 30-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spoke about the criticism she received after posting a photo of her 4-month-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd on Instagram.

"I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially like, you know, brand-new at this and we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways," she said.

The "Girl" singer also said she's "going to be a little more private about him" in the future and not post pictures of his face moving forward.

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him," she continued. "But I feel like, you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but, for some reason, the mother card I just can't emotionally handle right now. So, I was like, 'I'm just going to protect myself and him from it.'"