Avengers Assembled: Look Back at Your Favorite Marvel Heroes' Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

Comic-Con is happening at home right now. Celebrate by looking back at Marvel stars' convention appearances over the years.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 23, 2020 4:00 PMTags
Comic-ConMarvelCelebrities
Comic-Con@Home is well underway.

While fans aren't gathering at the San Diego Convention Center this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they're still partaking in the fun and festivities at home. From star-studded panels and virtual reunions to special sneak peeks and amazing awards, there's something for all superhero stans, sci-fi followers and pop culture lovers to enjoy from the couch. A few enthusiasts are even continuing to show off their creative cosplay

Still, some of the big players are having a smaller presence this year. Take Marvel, for instance. While the studio will be promoting a few projects, like The New Mutants and Marvel's 616, it won't have the same occupancy it's had at previous conventions. Who could forget when Marvel took over Hall H in 2019 and brought out A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Mahershala Ali to announce its next lineup? Or, the many attendees' fond memories of The Avengers cast—including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.—taking the big stage?

To take a Marvel-ous trip down memory lane and see more of your favorite heroes' past Comic-Con appearances, see the gallery below.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Stan Lee

The late comic book icon was presented with the All Time Marvel Legend Award at Comic-Con 2007.

Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow & Robert Downey Jr.

Back to where it all began! The stars greeted the crowd and showcased Iron Man clips for the first time in 2007.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman

The Thor and Jane Foster characters shared a laugh at the Thor panel discussion at Comic-Con 2010.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle

The Tony Stark and Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes characters attend a 2012 panel for Iron Man 3.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Avengers Cast

Say "cheese!" Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans assembled for one super photo in 2013.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana

Thumbs up! The Guardians of the Galaxy stars teamed up for the movie's press line in 2013.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team

Creators Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon posed for a pic with Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker in the press line in 2013.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Chloe Bennet

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was all smiles at this 2013 panel.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth

Hulk and Thor enjoyed a laugh at this 2014 panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen

The Scarlet Witch star seemed to have the audience under her spell at this 2014 panel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The Ant-Man Cast

Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Corey Stoll headed to Hall H for a 2014 panel.

Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
Kevin Feige & Hugh Jackman

The Marvel Studios president and the Wolverine star posed for a picture at the 2013 convention.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. & Josh Brolin

Iron Man and Thanos joined forces—but just for this 2014 presentation.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Tom Holland & Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars struck a pose at the 2016 fan festival.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Doctor Strange Cast

Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel EjioforScott Derrickson and Rachel McAdams came together for one powerful 2016 panel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Tilda Swinton & Brie Larson

Larson was announced as the star of Captain Marvel at this 2016 convention.

Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Netflix
The Luke Cage Cast

Frank Whaley, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick, Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard sat down for a discussion in 2016.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Thor: Ragnarok Cast

Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum were one super squad at Comic-Con 2017.

 

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Black Panther Cast

Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright squeezed in for a selfie at Comic-Con 2017.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Eternals

Angelina Jolie made her MCU debut at Comic-Con 2019. That year, it was announced the Oscar winner would star in The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, along Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma HayekDon Lee, Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and more stars. But that's not all! That same year, Marvel announced its plans for Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Blade, Hawkeye, What If…?, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

