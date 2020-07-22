Cam Newton Practicing With a Shirtless Julian Edelman Will Make You Forget All About Tom Brady

Tom Brady, who?
This is what Patriots fans are likely asking themselves after watching Cam Newton's latest workout video on Instagram. As seen in the video below, courtesy of Iconic Saga (@iconicsaga), the New England Patriots' new quarterback is seen bonding with the team's top receiver, Julian Edelman.
In fact, Edelman has also shared this practice video on his Instagram Story, including a side-eye and quiet emojis. Warning: There is an obscenity heard in the background of the video.
"And it could very well be like that," Edelman advises Newton in the new footage. "Great ball!"
This off-season workout comes almost a month after it was announced that the former NFL MVP would be joining the Bill Belichick-led team. While it's still unclear if Newton will be the Patriots' starting QB, as backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is still in the running, the 31-year-old addition has been welcomed with open arms following Brady's departure.
In March 2020, the longtime Patriots signal-caller shocked fans by announcing his departure from the team. In a statement about his exit, Brady thanked his teammates, his coach, Bill Belichick, and the entire organization for the past 20 years of his life.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote at the time. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."
For the caption on his farewell post, he declared, "FOREVER A PATRIOT."
Brady has since signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and brought along tight end Rob Gronkowski with him.
In a statement regarding his new team, Brady penned, "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me."
In turn, the Patriots scooped up free agent Newton for a one-year deal. Newton previously played for the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, he even led the team to Super Bowl 50.
Only time will tell what's in store for the Patriots this season! Nonetheless, it appears that the team is in good hands.