Kanye WestVideosPhotos

Shop the Best Back to School Deals on Laptops

We've found steals on Macs to HPs.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 22, 2020 11:38 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Home
E-Comm: Best Back to School Deals on Laptops, Girl Studying, StockGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With school moving online for many in this year of firsts, a trusty laptop has become essential for class. This tech necessity can run pricey, though. So below, the best back to school deals on laptops we've found from Macs to HPs. You'll want to strike now before these amazing deals from Amazon, B & H Photo and more retailers run out. 

read
Shop the Best Back to School Deals on Headphones

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1H-C5PN Convertible Laptop

This convertible Chromebook has an HD touch display and up to 10 hour battery life.

$329
$309
Amazon

Apple 13.3 Inch MacBook Air with Retina Display

Save $50 on this 2020 MacBook Air. Once you've tried a Mac you'll never go back.

$999
$949
B & H Photo

Trending Stories

1

One Direction Just Returned to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years

2

Run, Don't Walk: This Converse Flash Sale Is Selling Out!

3

The Botched Docs Face Melting Boobs & More in All-New Teaser

HP Pavilion 15.6 Inch Notebook

You're saving 21% on this laptop with dual HP speakers and a back-lit keyboard. 

$830
$650
Staples

Lenovo 15.6 Inch Flex 15 Multi-Touch Two in One Laptop

This two in one laptop has a 360 degree hinge and multi-touch display.

$619
$489
B & H Photo

Dell Inspiron 17.3 Inch Notebook

This large-screen laptop has Windows 10 Home and you're saving 24% on it.

$900
$680
Staples

HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop

This Chromebook has a back-lit keyboard and is environmentally friendly. 

$270
$220
Amazon

HP 17.3 Inch Notebook

This notebook has a long-lasting battery and Windows 10 Home.

$550
$450
Staples

Lenovo 14 Inch ThinkPad T470s Laptop

Save a whopping $250 on this laptop that has two batteries for long-lasting power. You login to it using your fingerprint.

$949
$699
B & H Photo

Dell Inspiron i5491-5534SLV Two in One 14 Inch Notebook

Save 21% on this two-in-one notebook. It offers a laptop, a tablet and tent or media modes for entertainment and gaming.

$800
$630
Staples

Up next, shop five back to school essentials for our new normal. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

One Direction Just Returned to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years

2

Run, Don't Walk: This Converse Flash Sale Is Selling Out!

3

The Botched Docs Face Melting Boobs & More in All-New Teaser

4

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Romance: Relive Their Love Story

5

Who Has Already Been Cut From The Bachelorette?