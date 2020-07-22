Bob the Drag Queen Calls on Straight Black Celebs to Say "Trans Lives Matter"

Bob the Drag Queen wants anyone with a platform to make a declaration: trans lives matter.

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner and star of HBO's We're Here (which was recently renewed for a second season!) spoke to E! host Justin Sylvester on the latest episode of his Just the Sip podcast, where the two discussed the important role allies play in the fight for both LGBTQ+ rights and racial equality.

"Trans lives are being affected by what's going on," Justin said on the podcast.

Bob agreed, adding, "I do think the issue with trans lives—especially in the Black community—doesn't necessarily lie within racism, but it does lie within prejudice and misogyny, specifically trans-misogyny."

He continued, "And this is not just something for just the trans people to address, or just the queer people to address. Like, we need, in this world, cisgender, straight, Black men to stand up and say 'trans lives matter.'"

Bob specifically called on Black celebrities, "not just Black academics like Barack Obama and Angela Davis," to speak up on behalf of the trans community, including Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Wiz Khalifa and Waka Flocka Flame.