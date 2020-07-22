YouTuber Tyler Oakley Calls Out Charli D'Amelio and Other TikTok Stars for "Partying" Amid the Pandemic

Over four months have passed since stay-at-home orders were issued across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but experts and officials are still stressing the importance of the same guidelines: Practice social distancing and wear a mask.

However, some celebrities are breaking those mandates and heading out on the town with their friends. YouTuber Tyler Oakley claimed that James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Charli D'Amelio and others are among those individuals, who he said "have been partying in large groups". He tagged the TikTok stars and influencers in a tweet that read, "Please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic."

He continued in another message, "If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them."