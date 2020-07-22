The Botched Doctors Face Melting Boobs, a Dead Nose & So Much More in All-New Teaser

Just when you think you've seen it all on Botched!

In this all-new teaser for Botched, which returns with brand new patients on Monday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m., doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif face a series of jaw-dropping cases. We're talking everything from unwanted butt-crack holes to melting breasts.

"So, here we go! Take a look," Dr. Nassif sounds off in the all-new footage above.

"What is that?" a stunned Dr. Dubrow remarks.

As the teaser continues, Heather Dubrow's husband covers his face in distress as he hears about one patient's rotting nipples. Dr. Nassif is left equally shocked when he hears about another patient's dead nose.

Thankfully, you won't have to wait long for these complicated cases as Botched returns in less than two weeks!

And, even better for the patients, the doctors aren't afraid to right these botched plastic surgeries. Dr. Nassif notes to one sufferer, "Good news is I think we can help you!"