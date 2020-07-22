Flash Sale! Get 50% Off the Elemis Double Cleanse

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you a double-cleanser? If you've been intrigued by this beauty trend but haven't taken the plunge, now's the time: Lookfantastic is offering 50% off the Elemis Double Cleanse Duo!

The key is to start with the makeup-melting balm, which nourishes your skin while removing every trace of makeup, then follow up with a cleanser that's equally as nourishing, but also refreshes and cleanses your skin to leave you with a squeaky-clean canvas for your lotions and serums. Trust us, your skin will feel amazing and you'll never go back to regular washing again.

There's just one catch: this deal is for 24 hours only, so make sure you shop the duo below before it's too late!