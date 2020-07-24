Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosPhotos

Team USA Status Check: See the Olympic Athletes Hoping to Compete in 2021 Summer Games

One year before the 2021 Summer Olympics kick off, meet the athletes who have their eyes on a major medal in Tokyo.

Team USA OlympiansGetty Images/Alex Alonzo/E! Illustration

Team USA can't stop and won't stop going for gold.

It's hard to believe that the Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were set for tonight. But given the Coronavirus pandemic affecting countries around the world, event organizers previously postponed the events for one whole year.

While many Olympic hopefuls are still working hard to earn an opportunity to compete next summer, others like Team USA surfer Caroline Marks have already secured a spot in Tokyo. Just because you have a spot, however, doesn't mean it's time to slack off. 

"My goal is to better my surfing every day and be the most prepared for any conditions that get thrown at me so I can be my best on competition day," Caroline shared with E! News exclusively when discussing her training. 

Besides, there is so much to look forward to as surfing officially becomes an Olympic sport in Tokyo.  

"The opening ceremony is something I've always dreamed of being a part of," she explained. "Competing and representing my country is going to be incredible! Surfing is really an individual sport so to have a team behind me is going to be a really fun experience. I'm excited for it all."

9 Most Memorable Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics

As Caroline prepares to experience her very first Olympics, others are working harder than ever to feel the magic all over again.

E! News decided to compile some of America's favorite athletes to see where they stand ahead of the upcoming games in Tokyo. In addition, we're introducing you to a few new faces who have already qualified in their respective sports.

Keep scrolling for a status check and make sure to mark your calendars for the 2021 Summer Games set to open on July 23, 2021 and air on NBC networks. 

Harry How/Getty Images
Caeleb Dressel

Sport: Swimming

Status: TBD! All eyes are on the Olympic hopeful who is already being compared to Michael Phelps after he beat the swimmer's time in the 100m butterfly. 

Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images
Caroline Marks

Sport: Surfing

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Simone BIles

Sport: Gymnastics

Status: TBD! "Training has been a little bit different," she recently shared on Today. "It's been kind of crazy, but going in every day knowing and hoping that 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going. It's just, we don't know what's going to happen, so we train as if."

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/GettyImages
Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego

Sport: Distance Running

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Al Bello/Getty Images
Katie Ledecky

Sport: Swimming

Status: TBD! "I'm just focused on my same goals," the Olympian shared on Today this summer. "We know we have another year to prepare and I'm going to try to use this year to improve and use it as an opportunity."

Matt Dunbar/World Surf League via Getty Images
John John Florence

Sport: Surfing

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Al Bello/Getty Images for Octagon
Michael Phelps

Sport: Swimming

Status: Retired! After making history with his gold medal wins, Michael is a proud husband and father of three focused on expanding his foundation. He is also set to appear in HBO Sports' upcoming documentary The Weight of Gold

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Haley Anderson

Sport: Swimming 

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images
Gabby Douglas

Sport: Gymnastics 

Status: TBD! All signs point to an Olympic athlete who is ready to enjoy other opportunities like acting and training up-and-coming gymnasts. "I'm just so grateful that I get to experience the world and other people and to just be in this position," she told Pop Sugar in 2019. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Aliphine Tuliamuk

Sport: Marathon Running

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ryan Lochte

Sport: Swimming 

Status: TBD! Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, Ryan told E! News he is training regularly and more determined than ever to make history. "I want to get another medal. That means if I get one more medal, I will go down in history as like the second most decorated swimmer of all time and that is something that I really want to do," he shared with us. "It's something that is just a big goal of mine. So hopefully I'll get that chance."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
Carissa Moore

Sport: Surfing

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Harry How/Getty Images
Missy Franklin

Sport: Swimming

Status: Retired! Back in Dec. 2018, the five-time Olympic gold medalist announced she was finished with competitive swimming. "It took me a long time to say the words, 'I am retiring,'" she wrote to ESPN. "A long, long time. But now I'm ready. I'm ready to not be in pain every day. I'm ready to become a wife, one day a mother. I'm ready to continue growing each and every day to be the best person and role model I can be. I'm ready for the rest of my life."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jordan Wilimovsky

Sport: Swimming 

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Allyson Felix

Sport: Track & Field

Status: TBD! The four-time Olympian previously told ESPN that she is training on city streets or whatever green spaces haven't been closed because of Coronavirus restrictions in California. "I'm used to fighting," she shared. "That's what we've been doing. Now we just continue on. You get your focus and do what you have to do."

Harry How/Getty Images
Jade Carey

Sport: Gymnastics

Status: Qualified for 2021 Summer Olympics

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Conor Dwyer

Sport: Swimming

Status: Retired! Back in Oct. 2019, Conor announced he was done with competing. "It has been an incredible ride and I have accomplished more than my wildest dreams," he wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor to represent my country alongside my teammates."

Clive Rose/Getty Images
Nathan Adrian

Sport: Swimming

Status: TBD! The Olympian is hoping to earn more medals in 2021. "Trainings actually been going really well all things considered," he shared on Today. "Right when we got into shelter in place, I ordered some weights and got that for my garage. Our Olympic sized pools are still closed so we're training in some smaller pools but we're grateful to be in the water."

