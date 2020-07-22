All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She's Kanye West's Biggest Supporter

A supportive spouse.
Loyalty is everything for the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially for Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty mogul is known for being fiercely loyal to her loved ones, including her headline-making husband Kanye West.
Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to weigh in on the Grammy winner's health after his series of troubling tweets this week.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim started off her post. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
Kim and Kanye share children North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months.
After addressing the brilliance of her husband and highlighting the hurdles he has faced, she concluded, "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."
Despite the hardship the twosome is currently facing, Kim continues to have Kanye's back—and this isn't the first time that the reality TV star has stood by her man.
For a closer look at all the times Kim has stood by Kanye, scroll through the images below!
This is certainly a difficult time for Kimye.