Here's Why Fans Think The Weeknd's "Snowchild" Is About Selena Gomez

Pop culture detectives never take days off—even if it's for The Weeknd.
On Wednesday morning, the musician dropped the official music video for his latest song "Snowchild." In the finished product that has already received close to half a million views on YouTube as of press time, The Weeknd pays homage to his past as he looks back on his many personas.
Shortly after the video was released, some fans couldn't help but analyze the footage and relate it to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
For starters, the music video was released the same day as Selena's 28th birthday and balloons just so happen to appear in the first 20 seconds of the video.
One Twitter user pointed out houses and staircases that may look familiar to the "Come and Get It" singer from previous photoshoots.
And perhaps another coincidence is the simple fact that "Snowchild" was previously listed on Selena's "Cooking Together" Spotify playlist back in April. Perhaps the new music video is The Weeknd's way of giving his ex a birthday present?
For those not up to speed, Selena and The Weeknd dated for about 10 months back in 2017.
At the time of their split, a source shared with E! News that the breakup was "mutual" and partly caused by long distance and busy work commitments.
Since then, the pair hasn't been able to escape rumors that their music could be about their love life. After all, many were convinced back in April that Selena's song "Souvenir" contained several references to her relationship with the Grammy winner.
While both parties haven't publicly commented on the speculation, social media users will continue to analyze and debate with other fans.
As for Selena, she is enjoying her birthday by announcing a very special initiative.
Earlier today, her beauty brand Rare Beauty announced the launch of the Rare Impact Fund, which will raise $100 million over the next 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities.
"Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world," Selena, who has been open about her own mental health journey, shared in a statement. "The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I'm proud of the work we've begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support."