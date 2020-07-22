Meek Mill Appears to Respond to Kanye West's Claim About Him and Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill has joined the conversation.

Early Wednesday, Kanye West issued a series of since-deleted tweets, including one about his famous wife, Kim Kardashian, and Mill.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" West wrote. "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog," Kanye went on to write. "Kim was out of line." The tweets have since been taken down.

While West did not offer further details on his insinuation about his wife of six years and the fellow rapper, Kardashian and Mill had a meeting at a restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills last year, where they were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai to discuss prison reform. Tsai and Mill are also founding partners of Reform, along with Van Jones, who has also worked with Kardashian through his #cut50 organization.

Later Wednesday, Meek appeared to address West's cryptic allegation, tweeting, "S--t is cappp cmon ....."