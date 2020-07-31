What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For August 1-2

Related : Beyonce Releases "Black Parade" in Support of Black-Owned Businesses

Breaking news: Christmas has come early this year.

OK, not really, but this does feel like a holiday weekend thanks to Beyoncé blessing us with her new visual album—which she wrote, directed and executive produced—so let's get in formation...by throwing on our comfiest pants, grabbing our most delicious snacks and making an indent in our couches by binging the first weekend of August away.

Bey's highly anticipated new film isn't your only streaming option this weekend, as Netflix is dropping the far out second season of The Umbrella Academy and an intimate new documentary is bringing you inside the minds of some of the world's most elite athletes.

Plus, a beloved rom-com has made its long-awaited debut on a streaming platform and a new docuseries from the man behind Cheer is likely to hit you right in your Friday Night Lights feels. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't stop watching!