Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Grandson Benjamin Keough's "Devastating" Death

Priscilla Presley is in "shock" over her grandson Benjamin Keough's sudden death.

The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough passed away July 12 at the age of 27. Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

On Wednesday, July 22, Priscilla mourned the death of her grandson in a post on her Facebook page. "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating," she wrote in her first public statement on Ben's passing. "Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."

Priscilla, who shared daughter Lisa Marie with the late Elvis Presley, went to write that she wakes up each day praying that "it will get better."