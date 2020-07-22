Kanye WestVideosPhotos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Les Misérables, Seabiscuit and a new season of Selling Sunset are headed to Netflix next month. See even more projects you may be watching in the weeks ahead.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 22, 2020 5:16 PMTags
Staying at home next month? Netflix is here to help!

With Americans adjusting their summer plans and remaining closer to home, entertainment options remain a bit limited.

But on Wednesday morning, pop culture fans received their first look at what's coming to Netflix for the month of August. For starters, Selling Sunset returns with a new season filled with multi-million dollar homes and drama between the cast. Fans will get a look inside Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Harley while Heather Rae Young's romance with Tarek El Moussa will continue to grow.

And for those who prefer to cozy up under the blankets with a movie, you're also in luck. Tobey Maguire's Seabiscuit and the critically acclaimed Les Misérables musical are scheduled to appear on the streaming service within days of each other.

While many more movies are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, we compiled just some of the many options already confirmed for August. Mark your calendars and pop the popcorn because it's going to be a busy month.

August 1

Killing Hasselhoff
My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
Power Players (Season 2)
Seabiscuit
The Ottoman Lieutenant
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

August 2

Connected (Season 1)
Pick of the Litter

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

August 7

Selling Sunset (Season 3) 
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia 
Work It

 

Netflix

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 14

3% (Season 4)
Glow Up (Season 2)
Project Power
The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4)

Netflix

August 16

Les Misérables
Seventh Son

August 17

Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs (Season 2)

August 21

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

August 28

All Together Now (Season 1)
Cobra Kai (Season 1 & 2)

