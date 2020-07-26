Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestVideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Sonja Morgan revealed the results of her $75,000 procedure and Kacey Musgraves changed her look following her split

By Tierney Bricker Jul 26, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Two Bravo reality stars walk into a plastic surgeon's office...

While that sounds like the set-up for a punchline (or, you know, just the average scene on a Real Housewives show, TBH), it's actually part of this week's round-up of the most shocking celeb transformations. The Real Housewives of New York City fan-favorite Sonja Morgan revealed she went under the knife months ago, while the daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her decision to get a nose job. 

Plus, two singers changed up their looks by dyeing their hair, Cassie shared her inspiring postpartum wellness journey, and Princess Beatrice completely transformed one of her grandmother's dresses for her wedding. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/E!
Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively revealed to E! News she underwent a $75,000 facelift and neck lift.

Following five months of filming—and right before quarantine—the 56-year-old quietly went under the knife for a nip and tuck with New York plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

While viewers are seeing her pre-surgery face on the current season of RHONY, she has started to slowly show off her new look on social media. "He's the surgeon of all surgeons," she raved of her doc on E!'s Daily Pop. "I don't take chances. My face is my money. Well first my mouth is my money and like to say my ass-ets are my money, too!"

Benjamin Wheeler/PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice's Wedding Gown

As if we needed another reason to swoon over the photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private wedding ceremony, it turns out her diamond-adorned bridal gown has a special history: it used to be Queen Elizabeth's.

Her wedding dress was first worn by her grandmother in 1962, with the 31-year-old updating the design by adding puffed organza sleeves and additional beaded embroidery.

To finish off the look that was truly fit for a queen, Beatrice also wore the tiara her grandmother wore on her own wedding day back in 1942.

Instagram
Gia Giudice

The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice confirmed she got a nose job and shared that she's "never been happier."

The 19-year-old revealed the news on Instagram, writing she was "absolutely in love" with the results of the surgery. 

"I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I've never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!" Gia wrote.

Her mom was supportive of her decision to go under the knife, commenting on her photo, "Couldn't be more proud of you...You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond." 

 

Cassie / Instagram
Cassie

Seven months after welcoming her first child with husband Alex Fine, the singer took to Instagram Stories to show off the progress she's made since making health and wellness a major priority in her life

"I haven't posted anything like this in a while, but I'm very proud of myself," Cassie, 33, captioned a selfie of herself dressed in a lacy yellow bra and low-rise jeans. "The female body is truly an amazing thing."

She continued, "I didn't rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months."

As for how she regained her body confidence, she revealed, "I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I'm healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!"

TheImageDirect.com
Dua Lipa

The "Break My Heart" singer changed up her look after asking her fans for feedback on Instagram, captioning a photo of her old dark brown hair with the caption, "should I bring her back?" 

Several days later, Dua ditched her blonde tresses and returned to the dark side.

"Back by popular demand," she captioned a set of photos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Eliza Scanlen

The Little Women star showed off her surprising new haircut at the premiere of her new movie Babyteeth in Australia this week: a bowl cut.

Eliza actually shaved her head for the film, telling Indiewire, "I really changed as a person. I realized how much we hide behind our hair and how much we associate it with our identity. To suddenly defy that and shave it all off was quite empowering."

Instagram @sarashakeel
Kacey Musgraves

Following her split from husband Ruston Kelly, Kacey showed off a new 'do on social media. 

The singer-songwriter added warm blonde highlights to her dark hair, with her go-to hairstylist Giovanni Delgado brightening her locks.

"lighten up, buttercup. my MANE man @giovannidelgado worked his magic on me yesterday," the "Golden Hour" singer wrote on her Instagram Stories of her golden hair transformation.

