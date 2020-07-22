Save 25% off Beauty Tools From NuFace and More!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've ever wanted to try a beauty gadget that will enhance your natural glow, now's the time: Lookfantastic is offering 25% off select beauty tools from NuFace, Michael Todd Beauty, TriPollar, and Hollywood Browzer!
Whether you want to try dermaplaning for the first time, get in on the microcurrent craze, or just replace your beloved Sonicare with a worthy lookalike, there's a beauty tool that will meet your needs. All you have to do is enter code TOOLS25 at checkout, and voila! You get your discount! Plus, you can also save 10% off sitewide and get a free 10-piece beauty bag worth $90 with your purchase over $95 using code 10LF at checkout!
So what are you waiting for? Shop our fave beauty tools below, and enjoy the savings!
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
Put the power of microcurrent technology in your hands with the NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer, plus the ELE Attachment Set. It helps to firm your skin tone, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and eliminate the signs of aging right off your face. A variety of attachments helps you target small and large areas, so you can cover all the bases.
Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Elite Antimicrobial Sonic Skin Cleansing System
Want to scrub the day off your face and leave your skin feeling polished and clean? The Soniclear Elite by Michael Todd Beauty was made for you. It's actually a four-in-one tool that you can use on face and body for cleansing, firming massage, and serum infusion. There's even a pedi head so you can take care of your tootsies.
TriPollar Stop X Device
Stop the signs of aging right in their tracks with the TriPollar Stop X, using the latest in RF technology to affect all layers of the dermis for a thoroughly effective anti-aging treatment. The treatment is designed to stimulate dermal activity to accelerate the natural production of collagen to help your skin restore its smooth and supple texture.
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
Get pocket-sized anti-aging protection with the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It also uses microcurrent technology to help lift and re-contour the appearance of skin, improving contour and tone while reducing the appearance of fine line and wrinkles. You can use it at home or on-the-go, as it's travel friendly... and it's also FDA approved.
Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning and Exfoliation System
Recognized as a 2018 Allure Readers' Choice Award for Best Innovation in Skincare Tools, the Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning System exfoliates dead skin and removes peach fuzz with ease. Just one treatment gives you softer, smoother and more radiant skin, and not only helps your serums and creams penetrate deeper, but also gives you a smoother canvas for makeup.
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device and Serum
This nifty little microcurrent tool was made to instantly target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead within three minutes. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Don't just take our word for it. Oscar winner Laura Dern used the tool right before she took the stage to accept her award (and looked radiant doing so)!
Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Refresher Wet/Dry Sonic Microdermabrasion and Pore Extraction System
Proclaiming to be the world's first wet/dry sonic microdermabrasion system for home use, the Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Refresher removes, resets, refines and rehydrates your skin to give you a more radiant, youthful glow. The system combines diamond encrusted tips, sonic technology, vacuum suction and micronized misting to enhance your complexion.
