Alonzo Brooks' Body Exhumed Following Unsolved Mysteries Episode on Cold Case

The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed from its Topeka, Kans. grave on Tuesday, July 21, following heightened interest in the cold case.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City FBI confirmed to E! News, "The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed today as part of the ongoing investigation."

Last year, the FBI announced they were reopening Brooks' case, nearly 16 years after his body was discovered in a creek approximately one month after he was reporting missing from La Cygne, Kans. Additionally, authorities stated in June that they are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information regarding his death. "Likely multiple people know what happened that night in April 2004," U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement last month, according to People. "It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo's family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served."